Wind gusts rake central San Joaquin Valley ahead of evening storm

Gusting winds expected to reach up to 50 mph are raking the central San Joaquin Valley Sunday, blowing dust so thick it looks like fog in some areas.
The National Weather Service has a wind advisory in place until 11 p.m. Sunday night for a region extending from Los Banos to Bakersfield.
The weather service said wind gusts were expected to increase ahead of showers that are expected across the region Sunday evening. Winds should diminish after sunset, the weather service said.
The Fresno region will see a 50 percent chance of rain Sunday afternoon, increasing to 70 percent chance by Sunday night. As of mid-afternoon, rain was falling from Merced County north, and the weather service said showers should reach the central San Joaquin Valley by early evening.
