One dead when car goes into canal near Mendota

At least one person is confirmed dead after a car went into a canal near Mendota Sunday.
California Highway Patrol Traffic Management Center Officer Justin Foraker said the Fresno County Coroner was called out to Highway 180 south of Belmont Avenue near Mendota about noon after reports of a solo vehicle accident.
When officers arrived, they found the vehicle completely submerged in the canal; it was not clear which direction the vehicle was traveling.
Foraker said no other vehicles were involved and crews are searching for more possible victims.
Further information into the crash was not immediately available.
