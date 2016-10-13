Fresno City Council agrees to join regional groundwater agency

Fresno leaders on Thursday approved signing on with a new regional authority that will develop rules to reduce strain on the underground water table for much of Fresno County.
The 5-0 vote by the Fresno City Council makes the city the last of about a dozen cities and other local agencies to formally approve participating in the North Kings Groundwater Sustainability Agency. The new agency includes the cities of Clovis and Kerman, the Fresno Irrigation District, the Fresno Metropolitan Flood Control District, the county of Fresno, Fresno State, and several smaller water or community service districts. The area roughly coincides with the boundaries of the Fresno Irrigation District.
The state has deemed the San Joaquin Valley basin one of the 21 most overpumped aquifers in the state, where more water is pumped each year than can be replenished through rainfall and other groundwater recharge efforts. The regional agency is one of several being formed across the central San Joaquin Valley to comply with the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, which became state law in 2014.
The North Kings group will be tasked with coming up with a groundwater sustainability plan within 20 years, according to a staff report to the City Council from Thomas Esqueda, Fresno’s public utilities director. That plan, he added, will be required to identify projects and plans to relieve the overdraft of the water table.
Within that context, he added, Fresno will retain control of its own water assets, including its inventory of water wells and its allocations of surface water from Millerton and Pine Flat lakes. Regardless of any regulations and requirements that the joint agency develops, “we maintain control and enforcement in our own jurisdictions,” Esqueda said.
In other action
▪ The council authorized the city to begin negotiations with about a half-dozen property owners at the southern edge of Fresno to secure purchase options for about 170 acres of land proposed as the site for a heavy maintenance facility for California’s high-speed rail project. The authorization allows up to $250,000 for one-year options on the properties – enough time, officials hope, for the California High-Speed Rail Authority to decide from among several competing sites in the Valley. The maintenance facility is being highly sought because of the prospect of 1,000 or more permanent jobs servicing the trains for the statewide rail project and potentially becoming a magnet for rail-related industries, said Larry Westerlund, the city’s economic development director. Councilmen Clint Olivier and Steve Brandau, who are both vocal critics of the high-speed rail project, voted against the plan.
▪ On a 7-0 vote, the council agreed to sell a 4.5 acre parking lot in downtown Fresno to the California High-Speed Rail Authority for about $1.4 million. The parking lot is north of Fresno Street between H Street and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, just north of where the rail authority plans to build an $80 million passenger station for its high-speed train system on a block bounded by G, H, Fresno and Tulare streets.
Tim Sheehan: 559-441-6319, @TimSheehanNews
