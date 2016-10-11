Marjaree Mason Center introduces videoconferencing in rural areas

Rural Fresno County residents now have an easier way to receive domestic violence assistance, the Marjaree Mason Center announced.
The center, along with Fresno County Superior Court, is now offering free videoconferencing from the B.F. Sisk courthouse to two secure locations in Firebaugh and Reedley. For safety reasons, the secure locations are only revealed to those who make appointments, the center said.
Staff members at the two locations will start the video calls to the courthouse. Then, trained domestic violence advocates will assist residents with their court forms, using signature pads to complete the forms electronically. Advocates will then print and file the forms with the court, saving travel time and expense, the Marjaree Mason Center said.
Residents of Fresno County can make appointments for the confidential videoconferences by calling the Marjaree Mason Center’s 24-hour hotline at 559-233-HELP.
The videoconferencing is available in Spanish and other languages on weekdays during traditional business hours, the center said.
