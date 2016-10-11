Unconscious baby found in car at Fresno complex rushed to hospital

Fresno police have rushed an 11-month-old baby to Community Regional Medical Center Tuesday afternoon after he was found unconscious in a black car parked in an apartment complex in central Fresno.
Police and emergency workers rushed to the complex at Griffith and Tielman avenues, close to the major intersection of Dakota and Fruit avenues, about 1:30 p.m., where neighbors were performing CPR on the child after he was spotted in the Ford Taurus. Arriving officers took over the CPR and the child, apparently unconscious, was taken to CRMC, where his condition was not immediately known.
Lt. Joe Gomez said the child’s grandmother was apparently taking care of him, but for an unknown reason left him in the vehicle. The grandmother was being interviewed at her apartment by detectives after the baby was taken away. Gomez said that she was extremely distraught.
Enedelia Chirpres, who was visiting her sister at the complex, said she saw someone who was possibly the grandmother run out of an apartment after the baby was found.
“I saw her crying and saying, ‘Oh, my God, Oh, my God.”
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
