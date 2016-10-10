Portrait of Fresno boy to be on Rose Parade float

A Fresno boy whose tragic death saved three lives through organ donation will be honored on a float at the 2017 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena on Jan. 2.
Sebastian Amezcua, 9, died in a car accident in 2007. In the aftermath, Sebastian’s family has served as ambassadors for organ donor registration, sharing his story with audiences throughout Fresno County. According to Donor Network West, nearly 1,000 people are currently waiting for organ transplant in Fresno County.
A floral portrait for Sebastian will join 59 others who saved lives through organ donation on the Donate Life float in the Rose Parade. The Donor Network West, an organization which arranges organ transplants in Northern California and Nevada, made the announcement Monday.
