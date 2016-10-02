Video shows female hit, Trump signs stolen from yard in Kings County

A video that’s gone viral online shows two Kings County youths disparaging Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and stealing the candidate’s signs from a number of people’s yards. But did their video also show a female being attacked as she tried to defend a Trump sign in her yard?
Although it is unclear if the two events are related, the stitched-together video begins with the female being hit in front of a home, then shows two people driving around and stealing Trump signs from yards and offering profanity-laced comments about Trump.
One of the males was identified as a Lemoore resident by The American Mirror, which also posted screenshots of their conversations over the video on Twitter. On his own Twitter account, the male appears to give his age as 16 and indicates he’s living in Lemoore.
Although it’s unclear when the video was initially posted on Twitter, it was reposted early Sunday morning. Most of the video segments appear to have been deleted, but one of the males reposted one video on his Twitter account that showed a Trump sign being taken.
Lemoore police said they are investigating a fight but the victim told police she never had any sign in her yard.
The incidents depicted in the video did not occur in the City of Lemoore. Nor have there been any similar incidents reported to us.— Lemoore PD (@lemoore_pd) October 2, 2016
Hanford police said they are also investigating, and are aware of complaints of Trump signs being stolen.
