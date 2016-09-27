Darius Assemi selling Mural District properties in downtown Fresno

Fresno-area builder Darius Assemi of Granville Homes is selling his collection of Mural District properties in downtown Fresno.
That’s nine properties for a total of 291 apartments, including The Lede, which will celebrate the grand opening of phase two Wednesday, and two smaller developments currently under construction on L Street.
Assemi said he was ready for new development opportunities.
“Part of our goal was to revitalize downtown,” Assemi said. “We’re excited that other developers are looking at downtown Fresno to invest in residential and multifamily. This project is only listed for sale. If it does sell, we will look at taking some of our resources and investing in other communities. It could be inside Fresno, it could be outside Fresno. It could be other cities or communities. We’re looking for other opportunities.”
Another reason for listing the properties, he said, is the extra effort needed to develop in Fresno’s downtown.
“We have been developing in downtown Fresno for over a decade and it’s been a very complicated process. It’s a difficult place to develop. We’ve made several recommendations to our city government about how to make downtown easier to revitalize and develop. We’re hopeful that our local government will pick up some of those recommendations to make it easier for others to come in and have more certainty and less guesswork in the development process.”
Robin Kane of Berkadia Real Estate Advisors is marketing the developments for Granville. “Timing wise, it couldn’t be better because we rated top five or top 10 growth market. It’s all about timing.”
