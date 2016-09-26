Summerset apartments owner argues against $290K in fines

An appeal hearing about fines levied against the owner of Summerset Village Apartments in central Fresno began Monday, nearly a year after 1,000 residents went without heat or hot water for several weeks last fall.
The City Council chamber was packed with residents from the apartments, with some of them holding signs in demonstration over the conditions they endured. One sign said “Don’t forget what we suffered.”
Few property owners in Fresno who are fined for housing violations choose to appeal, but Marin County resident Chris Henry appealed the $290,000 in fines that he owes the city. Henry is a Kern County oil company owner and restaurateur in the Bay Area and Santa Barbara.
Henry’s attorney, Stephanie Borchers of Fresno, said the hearing was “not to fight violation by violation.” The city issued 1,450 code violations at the 220-unit complex.
Borchers said Henry spent $1.6 million on repairs and renovations to the property. And she called Brad Hardie, president of Regency Property Management, to testify that Henry had a verbal agreement with the city to waive fines. Hardy, who was hired by Henry to oversee repairs at Summerset, said his boss agreed to stucco, instead of just paint the outside of the buildings, with the understanding that the city would allow him to put the money from fines into repairs to the Summerset property.
I just want justice.
Hana Yang, Summerset Village resident
Henry submitted a notice of appeal on Dec. 16 for money that was due Jan. 6. A hearing date was set for soon after that, but the city and Henry requested to hold off.
The city had agreed to postponements in the appeals hearing to give time for repairs to be finished at Summerset, but the city is contesting that it agreed to waive fines. Deputy City Attorney Chad Snyder said the city manager can waive up to $100,000 in fines and only if it helps a new owner of a property to fix problems. Any agreement beyond that would have to be a written contract and the City Council would have to vote to approve the waiver, he said.
The crisis at Summerset spurred Mayor Ashley Swearengin to declare a state of emergency while crews worked to restore services to the low-income residents, many of whom are Southeast Asian refugees.
During a break in the hearing Monday morning, Summerset residents said Henry should pay the fine. “I just want justice,” said Hana Yang, 64. “It’s not like we live there for free. I pay $650,” she said through Pahoua Lor, a Fresno attorney who is representing Yang and about 150 current and former tenants in a lawsuit against Henry. The lawsuit seeks $3 million for the residents.
The lawsuit was amended in March to include a wrongful death claim on behalf of the family of Her Xa Lor, 78, who died Jan. 2 of respiratory failure and pneumonia. Tong Cha alleges her husband became ill after the Nov. 12 shutoff of natural gas at the apartment complex. Lor died Jan. 2 at Saint Agnes Medical Center of respiratory failure caused by pneumonia, according to his death certificate.
Monday, Cha was at the appeals hearing. “I want to to hear what’s going on,” she said through a Hmong interpreter.
The appeals hearing may not settle the issue between Henry and the city. Landlords can appeal the administrative hearing officer’s decision within 90 days to the Fresno County Superior Court.
