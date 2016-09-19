Manchester Center’s owner unveils revamp plan for aging mall

Life for Fresno’s aging Manchester Center is about to get a lot better.
The mall owners, Omninet Capital based in Beverly Hills, and Mayor Ashley Swearengin announced on Monday long-awaited plans to transform what was once Fresno’s premier shopping destination into a new unique multi-use property in the heart of the city.
The plans include a new mall entrance, a redesigned facade with signage, an “artisan food community” for chefs, food trucks and restaurants, an exterior shopping area and an events plaza.
There will soon be new tenants too. Among them: Chipotle and The Habit.
The multi-year renovation expects to complete phase one in the spring of 2017.
In its heyday, the mall at Blackstone and Shields avenues was stocked with major retailers. Mayfair Market, Gallenkamp Shoes, F.W. Woolworth and Gottschalks all called Manchester home after the mall opened in 1955.
But over the years, retailers followed new construction north in the city or went out of business. Gottschalks closed its doors in 2009, leaving Sears as the center’s lone retail anchor.
In an effort to fill empty spaces, the mall welcomed Caltrans as its first office resident in 1999. Then, Fresno County’s Workforce Connection, an employment agency, followed in 2001 and the Fresno Adult School in 2005. Artists even took up residence in empty spaces.
Omninet has been tight lipped for years about its plan to revive the center. Meanwhile, mall management has worked to relocate office tenants from the west side of the building to the east as it marketed the property to possible retailers.
The first new announcement about Manchester came in April when the city unveiled its plan to restore the Central Policing District into 8,000 square feet of space at the center.
