Probation Chief Rick Chavez will keep his job after judges’ vote

Rick Chavez, Fresno County’s suspended probation chief, will return to his job months after he was placed on administrative leave for an investigation.
Chavez, who gained support from two county administrators, the district attorney and behavioral health director in recent weeks, was retained as probation chief in a 25-18 vote by Fresno County Superior Court judges on Friday.
“He will be back to work Monday,” said Chavez’s lawyer, Barry Bennett. “We’re very pleased.”
Bennett said: “The judges saw there was so little to this, and after they read everything a majority of judges said maybe they got it wrong.”
Chavez was placed on administrative leave with pay in April by Fresno County Presiding Judges Kimberly Gaab. An investigation was started soon after, triggered by an anonymous letter.
In June, the judges issued an investigative report from the law firm that represents them. The report said Chavez developed improper weapons and dress code policies, had potential conflicts of interest in the probation department, failed to quickly hire additional juvenile corrections officers, allegedly falsified a report to the state, and ceded day-to-day duties to his deputy so he could focus on state issues.
In late August, the judges added more allegations, saying they were specifically upset with Chavez’s tardiness in starting a pretrial release program for Fresno County Jail inmates. Judge Jonathan Conklin, presiding judge before Gaab and, like Gaab, a former federal prosecutor, said he wanted the program modeled after one in the federal court system. Chavez also was criticized for inadequately staffing the county’s drug court.
When Chavez was placed on administrative leave, Gaab didn’t notify Fresno County supervisors or its top administrators that there were problems with Chavez. The probation chief can be dismissed with a majority vote of judges and such notification doesn’t need to occur, but county taxpayers fund the probation department and the county, not the Superior Court, pays Chavez’s $139,020 annual salary.
Chavez has the support of Jean Rousseau, the county administrative officer, and John Navarrette, who retired as county administrative officer last October. Both said they were not advised of problems with Chavez and filed declarations with Chavez’s lawyer, Barry Bennett, to that effect.
Declarations obtained by The Bee earlier this month were filed in response to the judges’ contentions that they had taken progressive disciplinary action against Chavez before placing him on administrative leave. In those declarations, county officials who interacted with Chavez said they had no knowledge of the judges’ dissatisfaction with him. They said Chavez seemed pressured about programs they were working on together.
District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp and Dawan Utecht, the county’s behavioral health director, said Chavez was asking them regularly about pretrial release and drug court programs. They were unaware he was being told by judges to get those programs moving.
In a legal declaration, Smittcamp said the county’s pretrial release, which eventually got underway, was difficult to model after the federal system because the county has a significantly higher number of inmates.
Utecht said in her declaration that she didn’t understand why Chavez seemed “paranoid” about the drug court because there were fewer people going to there after Proposition 47 passed. She said she thought he was doing all he could to provide funding for a new drug court.
Even with fewer clients in the drug court, Utecht said, her department continued to contribute the same amount to pay for probation officer positions.
Chavez’s administrative leave triggered a county effort to change the county charter that is on the November ballot. If approved, the probation chief would be under the supervision of Fresno County in consultation with the judges.
Fresno County Board of Supervisors’ Chairman Buddy Mendes said Friday he was “happy for Rick that he’s been vindicated.”
Gaab and the court’s lawyer could not be immediately reached for comment Friday.
