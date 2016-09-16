Fresno jail officer who was shot is home in Sanger

Juanita Davila, one of two Fresno County correctional officers who were shot in the lobby of the jail, went home Friday to her family in Sanger.
“She feels good,” daughter Crystal Davila said Friday afternoon. “She’s happy to be home, and she wants to thank all of you for your thoughts and prayers, and she wants to thank all of the community and all of the law enforcement community worldwide.”
Davila, 51, was struck in the face by a bullet.
She asks that people to continue to pray for Toamalama Scanlan, 40, of Clovis, her fellow correctional officer who also was shot, Crystal Davila said.
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Scanlan, who was shot in the head, remains in critical condition at the hospital. “Although his recovery may take longer than Juanita’s, we at the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are hopeful that he too will experience a day where he walks out of the hospital and returns to his home,” said spokesman Tony Botti.
Davila and Scanlan were unarmed and working in the lobby of the downtown Fresno jail Sept. 3 when they were shot as they tried to escort Thong Vang, a Hmong refugee with a violent criminal history, out of the lobby. Vang, 37, is facing attempted murder charges. He pleaded not guilty Thursday. A status hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.
On Friday, Sanger Police Chief Silver Rodriguez greeted Davila at her home with flowers and a photo of the $37,450 raised Thursday at a barbecue for the officers, Botti said.
Barbara Anderson: 559-441-6310, @beehealthwriter
