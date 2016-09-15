Local

September 15, 2016 4:11 PM

Farmworker dies while operating almond harvesting machine in Huron

The Fresno Bee

A 21-year-old farmworker died Thursday while operating an almond harvesting machine in Huron, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

A farmworker contacted the sheriff’s office around 10 a.m. Thursday to report that one of his co-workers was injured while working in an almond orchard near Highway 198 and Lassen Avenue.

Deputies found the victim seated in a machine that picks up almonds in the field. While operating the machinery, the man struck an electrical pole and then hit a tree. Deputies are trying to determine what caused himto crash. He was identified as Jorge Barraza of Huron.

An autopsy by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office is scheduled for Friday.

California Occupational Safety and Health officials are investigating the accident.

