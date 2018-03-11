The Board Room for March 12

Announcements
▪ Community Food Bank has earned a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, an independent charity evaluator, that recognizes only the most fiscally responsible organizations. This is the fifth consecutive year the food bank has earned the top distinction.
▪ Henry T. Perea, senior vice president of policy and strategic affairs at Western States Petroleum Association, was named to the University Advisory Board by Fresno State president Joseph I. Castro.▪ Fig Garden Rotary Club provided a grant of $1,000 to CHEFA.
▪ Waterman Industries announced its sale to McWane Inc., a privately-held diversified manufacturing company. McWane has been a global leader in the manufacturing of products used in vital water distribution and wastewater treatment systems, including pipe, valves, fittings and other control components.
Awards
▪ The 2018 California Cultivator Award will be presented to Ben Curti, a third-generation dairy farmer from the Tulare area, during the Ag Council’s 99th annual meeting in Napa.
▪ Saint Agnes Medical Center announced Aman Singh and Heather Ritter as the winners of the Going the Extra Mile award. The award honors colleagues who provide outstanding customer service, deliver exceptional patient care and demonstrate the Saint Agnes mission and core values.
▪ Saint Agnes Medical Center announced nurses Restituto “Resti” Angeles, RN, and Susan Ariola, RN, are the winners of the DAISY Award for extraordinary nurses. The award is part of a nationwide program that rewards and celebrates extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by bedside nurses.
▪ The Fresno branch of Ultimate Staffing has been named one of the top 10 performing branches of Roth Staffing Companies and received the Gold Aspire Circle of Excellence Award.
▪ The American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer awarded the oncology program at Kaiser Permanente Fresno a three-year accreditation with commendation as a designated Comprehensive Community Cancer Program.
▪ The National Migrant & Seasonal Head Start Program honored James Maxwell of Agriland Farming Company with the organizations’ Plate of Bounty Award.
▪ Colliers International announced Buk Wagner as the winner of the Charles Tingey Award for 2017 for his contributions to the firm as voted on by his peers.
New Faces
▪ Laurene Cox has been named director of clinical development and professional practice at Saint Agnes Medical Center. She will provide nursing leader support and daily oversight to the department and oversee the center’s clinical educators.
▪ The Kings Fair in Hanford has named Jerome Coelho as its new CEO.
▪ Family HealthCare Network announced the addition of Amber Potter, FNP to its provider team. She completed her masters of science degree in family nurse practitioner from Walden University and will be providing family medicine services in Hanford.
▪ The Fresno Council on Child Abuse Prevention has appointed two new board members, Sarah Putman, MSN, MHA, RNC, Director of Women & Children’s Services at Community Regional Medical Center and Amy Parks, LCSW, UCSF Fresno Pediatric Residency Training Program.
