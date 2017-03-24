Fresno County employment continues upward trend in year-over-year performance

The number of jobs on farms and in nonfarm industries rose in Fresno County in February, putting the county’s unemployment rate at 10.3 percent for the month – an improvement not only from January, but also compared to a year ago.
Figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department indicate that about 9,100 more people were working last month than in February 2016. The reduction in the unemployment rate from a year ago represented the 65th consecutive month of year-over-year improvement in Fresno County, continuing a long-term trend of a slow but steady economic recovery since the depths of the recession in 2010. The unemployment rate in February 2016 was 10.7 perent
Employment gains between January – when the unemployment rate was reported at 10.5 percent – and February were estimated at about 3,800 jobs.
A similar pattern was seen in neighboring Kings, Madera and Tulare counties – unemployment rates that were lower than a month ago and also down from a year earlier.
This story will be updated.
