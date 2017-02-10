Commercial leases and developments for Feb. 10

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Commercial Retail Associates Inc.
▪ 999 square feet at 377 W. Fallbook Ave. No. 202 in Fresno from Fresno Supreme Inc. to F&H Pizza Inc. Doug Cords was the agent in cooperation with Brandon Lamonica from Fortune Associates.
▪ 3,430 square feet at 6737 N. Milburn Ave. No. 170 in Fresno from Donahue Schriber to GTO Foods Inc. Cords, Bryan Cifranic and Shane Anderson were the agents in cooperation with Nick Frechou of Retail California.
▪ 2,185 square feet at 1531 Hillman St. in Tulare from AT Investments Four to Quality Cleaners. Cords, Cifranic and Anderson were the agents in cooperation with Frechou.
▪ 863 square feet at 1200 W. Olive Ave. in Merced from Campisi Family Partners LLC et al to Subway. Cords and Cifranic were the agents.
Colliers International
▪ 2,575 square feet at 1300 E. Shaw Ave. Suite 171 in Fresno from Commercial Management Services to Wright Lien and Associates. Scott Buchanan, Brett Todd and Zack Kaufman were the agents.
▪ 5,000 square feet at 5489 W. Mission Ave., Suite 103, in Fresno from Paul Yergat and Anna Zabella Yergat to Royal Furniture. Mike Ryan and Steve Rontell were the agents.
▪ 2,208 square feet at 2019 N. Gateway Blvd. Suite 200 in Fresno from Michael and Kristine Black to I M Enterprises. Todd and Beau Plumlee were the agents.
▪ 5,000 square feet at 2020 S. Golden State Blvd. Suite 105 in Fowler from Tjerrild and Tjerrild to Gemargo Wine Company. Chad McCardell was the agent.
▪ 5,000 square feet at 2020 S. Golden State Blvd. Suite 101 in Fowler from Tjerrild and Tjerrild to B Fresh Produce Inc. McCardell was the agent.
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 932 square feet of office space at 2484 N. Chestnut Ave. Suite 103A in Fresno from LJGR LLC to Isabel Chavez and Felipe Marquez, dba Preferred Tax Group. Luke Tessman was the agent.
▪ 1,200 square feet of warehouse space at 1103 Brookhaven Drive Unit 103 in Clovis from M. Friis-Hansen & Co. to James Larsen. Dick Ellsworth was the agent.
▪ 8,550 square feet of warehouse space at 2925 S. Elm Ave. in Fresno from SPAN Development LLC to Barney & Co. California LLC. Nick Audino was the agent in cooperation with Buk Wagner of Colliers International.
DEVELOPMENTS
Commercial Retail Associates Inc.
▪ 39,933 square feet at 41162 Road 128 in Orosi from Melvin K. Gong to Embree Asset Group Inc. Nathan Negri, Kevin Grossman and Sam Bogdanovich were the agents in cooperation with Ron Kusch.
Colliers International
▪ 7,000 square feet at 290 N. Villa Ave. in Fresno from Tri-Consultants to RJTG LLC. Bobby Fena was the agent in cooperation with Davis Commercial.
