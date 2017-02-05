Fresno skin spa owner competes in ‘The Skin Games’

The owner of a Fresno skin spa is putting her expertise – treating acne and skin pigmentation – to the test in an international skin care competition known as “The Skin Games.”
Katrina Yokoyama, owner of Trin Spa Skin and Wellness at 2497 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 104, treated two clients over eight weeks and recorded the process in a series of YouTube videos for the contest. “My goal is to see the before and after results on how to effectively treat the skin without harsh or aggressive treatments,” Yokoyama said.
Now, she needs the public’s help to vote for her as their favorite esthetician. Voting at www.theskingames.com/players started Feb. 1 and will run through Feb. 16. The top five favorites in each category will be interviewed by a panel of judges who will pick the winner.
This is “a huge opportunity,” Yokoyama said “to get myself out in the professional beauty industry as an educator as well as helping consumers as a licensed esthetician.”
Yokoyama developed a passion to help people take care of their skin after she learned how to treat her own cystic acne problem. She opened her spa in July 2013 on West Shaw Avenue in northwest Fresno. Her services include facials, makeup, and waxing.
For more information about her spa, call 559-892-8223 or visit www.trinspa.skincaretherapy.net.
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
Trin Spa Skin and Wellness
2497 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 104, Fresno
559-892-8223
Comments