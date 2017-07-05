Farmers seek help from Sen. Kamala Harris. What did they want most? Hint: Starts with ‘w’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:07 Corn season kicks off at the Fresno State Gibson Farm Market Pause 1:54 Ag visas help bring Mexican farm laborers to pick Valley crops 0:29 50th World Ag Expo wraps with tractor parade in the rain 0:47 New Holland shows off new line of compact tractors 1:01 Grow-Spec makes high-tech grow lights. Cannabis growers are a big market 1:26 HerdDogg technology makes it easier to monitor livestock health 1:24 White House says TPP doesn't put U.S. interests first 1:00 San Joaquin Valley raisin harvest underway 7:41 Central Valley assemblymen give opposing views on farmworker overtime bill 2:14 Hmong farmers struggle in drought Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email As part of the Central Valley Agricultural Tour, Senator Kamala Harris visited Fowler Packing and talks about a bill, the Agricultural Worker Program Act, she is co-sponsoring with Senator Dianne Feinstein. John Walker The Fresno Bee

As part of the Central Valley Agricultural Tour, Senator Kamala Harris visited Fowler Packing and talks about a bill, the Agricultural Worker Program Act, she is co-sponsoring with Senator Dianne Feinstein. John Walker The Fresno Bee