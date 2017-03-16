California to limit spraying farm pesticides near schools and day care centers

State pesticide regulators are clamping down on spraying farm chemicals near school sites and day care centers under a first-of-its-kind statewide regulation.
The California Department of Pesticide Regulation released on Thursday its revised proposal for a spray ban that will affect about 3,500 schools and about 2,500 farmers in California.
Under the proposal rule, farmers are prohibited from making certain pesticide applications near school sites and licensed child day care facilities that are within a quarter mile. The rule applies Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Although growers will not be required to notify affected school sites/licensed child day care facilities and the county agricultural commissioners in advance of pesticide applications, they still must provide annual notification of the pesticides expected to be applied within a quarter mile of these locations.
The revision also clarifies that “school site” does not apply to school buses or vehicles not on school property. County agricultural commissioners may also identify an adjacent park used regularly by schools on the weekdays as part of a school site.
The proposed regulation will take effect Jan. 1, 2018. And the public can comment on the revisions during a 15-day period. Public comment will be received between March 20 and April 4 to dpr16004@cdpr.ca.gov.
“We believe this regulation will provide Californians with probably the most robust protection in the nation for schoolchildren when agricultural pesticides are applied near their school,” said Brian Leahy, the department’s director, in a news release. “It simply makes it more difficult to create an unacceptable pesticide hazard at a school site.”
