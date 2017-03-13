Monsanto loses in Fresno County judge’s final ruling on ‘Roundup’ chemical

A Fresno County Superior Court judge issued her final ruling Friday in the failed attempt by chemical giant Monsanto to stop California from listing a key ingredient in its popular herbicide, Roundup, as a carcinogen.
Judge Kristi Culver Kapetan had issued a tentative ruling on Jan. 27, denying Monsanto’s request. In her final ruling, the judge said that none of Monsanto’s objections were viable.
The multinational agrochemical company sued the state Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment last January after the agency issued a notice of intent to add glyphosate to its Proposition 65 list of chemicals known to cause cancer. The company has denied any link to cancer through the use of glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup.
Monsanto and its lawyers argued that the state is out of step with other regulatory agencies, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the European Food Safety Authority, in listing glyphosate as causing cancer.
Opponents of Monsanto applauded the judge’s final ruling.
“Monsanto may prefer to keep glyphosate off the Prop. 65 list, but that does not empower them to override the choice of California’s voters,” said Selena Kyle, a senior attorney with the Natural Resources Defense Council.
Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob
