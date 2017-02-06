Grants available to farmers for water-saving irrigation systems

The California Department of Food and Agriculture is accepting applications to help defray the cost of installing irrigation systems that reduce greenhouse gases and save water.
The State Water Efficiency and Enhancement Program, or SWEEP, has an estimated $3.75 million available for competitive grant funding for farmers.
Agricultural operations can apply for funding of up to $100,000 per project for irrigation projects that provide quantifiable water savings and greenhouse gas reductions.
CDFA will hold three free workshops and one webinar to provide information on program requirements and the application process. Those planning to attend should email grants@cdfa.ca.gov with his or her contact information, number of seats required and the workshop location.
The first workshop will be held in Fresno from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at American Pistachio Growers, 9 River Park Place East, Suite 410.
