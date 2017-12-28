Abby, Mr. Bo and Olive in Pet Pix!

The Fresno Bee
December 28, 2017 05:03 AM
UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO
Central San Joaquin Valley pet owners share favorite photos of their favorite pets. Send your photos to pets@fresnobee.com to be included in the print and online Fresno Bee.
Previous Pet Pix:
Dec. 21
Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.
Dec. 14
Dec. 7
Nov. 30
Nov. 23
Mochi “Mo” Rickert, an eight-year-old St. Bernard from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, now holds the Guinness World Records for having the Longest tongue on a dog. Her tongue measures 7.31 inches in length. According to a Guinness press release, "It enables her to eat quickly and sometimes causes her to fling food up to two or four feet across a room!"
View More Video
Comments