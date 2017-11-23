Daisy, Evy, Lulu and Chichi in Pet Pix!

St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue

Mochi “Mo” Rickert, an eight-year-old St. Bernard from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, now holds the Guinness World Records for having the Longest tongue on a dog. Her tongue measures 7.31 inches in length. According to a Guinness press release, "It enables her to eat quickly and sometimes causes her to fling food up to two or four feet across a room!"