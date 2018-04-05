The Fresno fig burger from Eureka! restaurants has become at favorite at the Coachella music festival in southern California.
This Fresno restaurant's fig burger is becoming a favorite at Coachella

By Bethany Clough

April 05, 2018 03:56 PM

File this under the unexpected: A burger from Fresno is getting some love from the famous Coachella music festival.

The Fresno fig burger from Eureka! restaurant will be sold for the fourth year in a row at the festival, which starts April 13.

It's a "huge hit," say Eureka! folks.

The burger is named after and inspired by Fresno-area agriculture. The central San Joaquin Valley is the leading producer of figs in California.

The Eureka! creation is a juicy burger topped with fig marmalade, melted goat cheese, bacon, tomato, red onion, arugula and spicy porter mustard.

It's already popular among Fresnans at the restaurant, which is at Palm and Nees avenues in Fresno.

Earlier this week, the gorgeous photo of the burger above topped a story on foodie site Eater LA about food and drink options at Coachella.

The burger will be sold in the Craft Beer Barn, where Trejo's Tacos also will sell food. (That's the Southern California restaurant by Hollywood actor Danny Trejo, who made a name for himself playing thugs.)

It's not the Fresno restaurant selling the burgers as much as it is the restaurant group, which has 23 locations and is based in Hawthorne, south of Los Angeles.

Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough

