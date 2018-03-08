Free food in March: How to get ice cream, guacamole, burgers and more

March is a good month for free food.
There are deals on St. Patrick's Day, Pi Day (the cheeky reference to the number often shortened to 3.14) and even the first day of spring. A few other freebies are available throughout the month.
Though you'll find a lot of green food and items priced at 3.14 at restaurants this month, we're just focusing on the freebies here.
Here's where to get free food in March, 2018.
Free chicken pot pie:Boston Market, Wednesday, March 14. The restaurant is giving away a free pot pie to people who buy another pot pie and a drink. Get the coupon on the Boston Market website.
Free samples of milkshakes: Baskin-Robbins, Saturday, March 17. From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on St. Patrick's Day the ice cream shop is giving away samples of its mint chip 'n' Oreo cookies milkshakes.
Free Italian ice:Rita's Italian Ice, Tuesday, March 20. From noon to 9 pm, Rita's is celebrating the first day of spring with free Italian ices. Fresno has Rita's locations in front of Manchester Center and at 1102 E. Champlain Drive. The Clovis Rita's is at 1195 Shaw Ave. and Visalia has one at 5221 West Walnut Ave.
Free burgers: Habit Burger Grill through March 31. Habit Burger is offering a free cheeseburger to people who sign up for its "CharClub." Customers who sign up via email on Habit's website will be sent a coupon for the free burger, along with other mailings and a "special Habit Burger treat" on their birthdays.
Free guacamole or queso:Chipotle through Saturday, April 15. Customers who download Chipotle's app for the first time before that date will get the free side with the purchase of a regular-priced entree. The offer must be redeemed by Saturday, April 21.
Free ice cream for kids:Triangle Burgers Drive In gives away a free child-size ice cream cone on the weekends with purchase of a kids meal. This is a permanent offer at the restaurant's three locations: 4915 E. McKinley Ave., 1310 W. Belmont Ave. and 753 E. Barstow Ave. The Triangle Burgers at 200 W. Shaw Ave. in Clovis isn't open yet, but likely will have the deal once it opens later this spring.
Free hot chocolate:In-N-Out started giving away hot chocolate for kids on rainy days earlier this year. The Ghirardelli hot chocolate with a pack of mini-marshmallows normally sells for $1.60 for an eight-ounce cup or $2.45 for a 16-ounce cup.
