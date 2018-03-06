Brothers Jimmy and Jeff Pardini are opening an Italian-inspired restaurant and bar with almost everything made in house in the former Pardini’s Cafe, which has been in the family for more than 40 years. John Walker jwalker@fresnobee.com
Valley Restaurant Awards: Is your favorite place on this list?

March 06, 2018 10:21 AM

Dozens of restaurants were honored at the 2017 Best of the Valley Restaurant Awards Monday night, along with one longtime restaurateur.

The event was organized by the Fresno chapter of the California Restaurant Association.

A lifetime achievement award was given to Jon Koobation, who ran Jon’s Bear Club in Reedley for decades. Now called The Bear Club, Koobation sold the business in 2013.

Jon Koobation was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 Best of the Valley Restaurant Awards Monday. Koobatian ran Jon's Bear Club in Reedley for decades.
The Bear Club has been around in one form or another since 1935, when it started as a small bar, serving mostly farmers and farm laborers behind a grocery store.

Koobation, who grew up in Dinuba, learned to cook on the job, working his way from a prep cook and sous chef at Lake Tahoe-area restaurants before coming home to the Valley. He worked at Vallis’ Restaurant in Kingsburg, the Redwood Inn of Sultana, Dinuba Ranch and the Swedish Mill. He became the Bear Club's executive chef in 1973.

Koobation wrote a cookbook recently, "Cooking with Jon," which includes recipes like “Chicken George" — grilled chicken with sautéed mushrooms and artichoke hearts — and stories about the restaurant, food and car racing.

The restaurant awards were given out at the Fresno Convention Center:

Best breakfast: Fresno Breakfast House

Best fast food/drive-thru: Chick-fil-A

Best fast casual: Deli Delicious

Best Asian restaurant: Sakura Chaya Tokyo Cuisine

Best Mexican restaurant: Sal's Mexican Restaurant

Best family dining: Pismo's Coastal Grill

Best fine dining: The Annex Kitchen

Best pizza: Mike's Pizzeria

Best sushi: Edo-Ya Tokyo Cuisine

Best winery: CRU Winery

Best sports bar: The Mad Duck

Best hotel/casino dining: Table Mountain Casino

Best Italian restaurant: Parma Ristorante

Best newcomer: Butterfish

Best kept secret: House of JuJu

Friendliest service: BJ's Kountry Kitchen

Best watering hole: Elbow Room Bar & Grill

Most romantic: Erna's Elderberry House

Best steakhouse: Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Best banquet: Pardini's Catering & Banquets

Best catering: Love & Garlic

Best hamburger: In-N-Out Burger

Best sandwich: Deli Delicious

Best craft brewery: Mad Duck Craft Brewing Co.

Best country club dining: Fort Washington Country Club

Best Indian restaurant: Brahma Bull Indian Cuisine

Best bakery: Eddie's Bakery Cafe

Best seafood: The Lime Lite

Best Mediterranean: George's Bar & Grill

Best barbecue: Westwoods BBQ & Spice Co.

Best beverage purveyor: Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Purveyor/supplier of the year: Saladino's Foodservice

Restaurateur of the year: Lorraine Salazar, Sal’s Mexican Restaurant

Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough

