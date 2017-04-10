Smart & Final Extra! opens new Clovis store in former Fresh & Easy

The new Clovis Smart & Final Extra! will hold its grand opening at 7 a.m. Wednesday at Shaw and Willow avenues.
The store is technically a relocation of the existing store in a shopping center at Shaw and Clovis avenues. The new 29,000-square-foot store will open in a former Fresh & Easy store. The changes also included some remodeling of the exterior of the store and nearby businesses in the shopping center.
The move also comes with a switch to the Extra! format. That means the store will cater to both business owners and families doing their household shopping. Products will be available in a variety of sizes.
The store will also have an expanded frozen, deli and meat sections, a full fresh produce section that including organics, a “good & well” area selling organic and natural food products and dry bulk section.
In recent years, Smart & Final Extra! stores have taken over the former Save Mart at Blackstone and Clinton avenues and the former Vons at First Street and Nees Avenue.
The company will be donating $2,500 each to Clovis Chamber of Commerce’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy and Clovis Firefighters Association Local 1965.
