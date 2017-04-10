Bethany Clough

April 10, 2017 2:29 PM

Smart & Final Extra! opens new Clovis store in former Fresh & Easy

By Bethany Clough

bclough@fresnobee.com

The new Clovis Smart & Final Extra! will hold its grand opening at 7 a.m. Wednesday at Shaw and Willow avenues.

The store is technically a relocation of the existing store in a shopping center at Shaw and Clovis avenues. The new 29,000-square-foot store will open in a former Fresh & Easy store. The changes also included some remodeling of the exterior of the store and nearby businesses in the shopping center.

The move also comes with a switch to the Extra! format. That means the store will cater to both business owners and families doing their household shopping. Products will be available in a variety of sizes.

The store will also have an expanded frozen, deli and meat sections, a full fresh produce section that including organics, a “good & well” area selling organic and natural food products and dry bulk section.

In recent years, Smart & Final Extra! stores have taken over the former Save Mart at Blackstone and Clinton avenues and the former Vons at First Street and Nees Avenue.

The company will be donating $2,500 each to Clovis Chamber of Commerce’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy and Clovis Firefighters Association Local 1965.

Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Piemonte's Deli started out as a meat market in 1929 in downtown Fresno

Piemonte's Deli started out as a meat market in 1929 in downtown Fresno 1:30

Piemonte's Deli started out as a meat market in 1929 in downtown Fresno

Meet the goats of Basilwood Farm 0:53

Meet the goats of Basilwood Farm
Steak ’n Shake comes to Fresno 0:56

Steak ’n Shake comes to Fresno

View More Video

About Bethany Clough

Bethany Clough

@bethanyclough

Bethany Clough takes you to all the hidden hot spots around the Valley. This is the place to find the comings and goings of restaurants, bars and shops around the Valley. Email Bethany at bclough@fresnobee.com or call her at 559-441-6431.

Entertainment Videos