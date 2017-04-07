Bethany Clough

Stride Rite is closing its Fresno store, adding to the list of shoe closures

Stride Rite, the children’s shoe store at Fashion Fair mall, is closing.

The store will close April 15 and has started a going-out-of-business sale.

The store is popular among moms because – although its shoes cost more than at discounters – Stride Rite employees measure the children’s feet, helping parents with the challenge of trying on shoes with a small child.

In addition to Stride Rite closing, Payless Shoesource announced Wednesday that it had filed for bankruptcy and is closing 400 stores. Three stores are slated for closure in Fresno, including the ones at Fulton Mall, Manchester Center and a store at First Street and Shields Avenue.

Stride Rite did not give a reason for the Fresno closure and messages to its corporate office were not returned. The retailer is closing stores around the country.

Stride Rite’s parent company, Wolverine Worldwide, closed 101 stores last year, but that could also include the other brands it owns, such as Merrell, Keds, Sperry, Hush Puppies and Chaco.

