Hello Kitty has a food truck? She doesn’t even have a mouth

Fresno has all kinds of food trucks, but a Hello Kitty-themed truck, now that’s something different.
Technically a van, the Hello Kitty Cafe is touring the country and will stop at Fashion Fair mall in Fresno near Anthropologie from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
The bright pink van, which parent company Sanrio calls a “mobile vehicle of cuteness,” has the Japanese pop culture phenomenon emblazoned on its side. At each stop around the country it props open its windows and sells Hello Kitty-themed sweets and merchandise.
The cafe sells baked goods that are baked fresh daily, either on the truck or off-site that morning. They include a Hello Kitty cookie set with cookies shaped like Hello Kitty, her bow and a doughnut with her bow on it.
It also sells a four-pack of mini-cakes and Hello Kitty-themed macarons (the rich French sandwich cookies) and water bottles shaped like her pink bow.
Hello Kitty selling food is ironic since Hello Kitty does not have a mouth. Over the years, company spokespeople have said she is usually pictured without a mouth because she “speaks from the heart” or because they want people to “project their feelings onto the character.”
The truck also sells pink T-shirts and bow headbands.
Fans can follow the trucks’ progress (there are more than one traveling the country) on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram at @hellokittycafe.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
Comments