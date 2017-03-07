Bethany Clough

March 7, 2017 9:30 AM

Hello Kitty has a food truck? She doesn’t even have a mouth

By Bethany Clough

Fresno has all kinds of food trucks, but a Hello Kitty-themed truck, now that’s something different.

Technically a van, the Hello Kitty Cafe is touring the country and will stop at Fashion Fair mall in Fresno near Anthropologie from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

The bright pink van, which parent company Sanrio calls a “mobile vehicle of cuteness,” has the Japanese pop culture phenomenon emblazoned on its side. At each stop around the country it props open its windows and sells Hello Kitty-themed sweets and merchandise.

The cafe sells baked goods that are baked fresh daily, either on the truck or off-site that morning. They include a Hello Kitty cookie set with cookies shaped like Hello Kitty, her bow and a doughnut with her bow on it.

It also sells a four-pack of mini-cakes and Hello Kitty-themed macarons (the rich French sandwich cookies) and water bottles shaped like her pink bow.

Hello Kitty selling food is ironic since Hello Kitty does not have a mouth. Over the years, company spokespeople have said she is usually pictured without a mouth because she “speaks from the heart” or because they want people to “project their feelings onto the character.”

The truck also sells pink T-shirts and bow headbands.

Fans can follow the trucks’ progress (there are more than one traveling the country) on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram at @hellokittycafe.

Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough

Bethany Clough

