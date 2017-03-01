Steak ’n Shake opens Monday – we got a sneak peek

The moment so many Fresnans are impatiently waiting for is almost here: The city’s first Steak ’n Shake opens at 10 a.m. Monday.
The burger and milkshake fast food joint is hugely popular in the Midwest and this will be the first location in the central San Joaquin Valley. Already the Indianapolis-based company has a zealous following that has been pestering the developer, restaurant workers and journalists about when it will open in Fresno.
We got a sneak peek at the restaurant. See the video, above for a look inside.
The restaurant is at 5085 E. Kings Canyon Road, in front of the Walmart Supercenter near Peach Avenue. The Steak ’n Shake has looked finished for weeks now, but final touches and staff training have been happening inside.
A big crowd of customers is expected Monday, with some people lining up beforehand, says Eric LeVaughn, vice president of San Dimas-based Sater Oil, the company that owns the Steak ’n Shake franchise and the Del Taco next door.
Because so many people are expected (and probably because it’s the first real day of work for all the new employees), no special giveaways or other events are planned, he said.
That hubbub will likely happen at a grand opening in a couple of months, LeVaughn says.
They will have a ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. Monday with the Fresno of Chamber of Commerce.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
