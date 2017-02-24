Bethany Clough

Valley’s first Dunkin’ Donuts opening in Hanford. What about Fresno?

The first Dunkin’ Donuts in the Valley will open at 5 a.m. March 8 in Hanford.

In an event that may draw crowds, Dunkin’ Donuts will give the first person in line a $100 gift card. The doughnut shop also will give away food and drink samples, and host a visit from company mascot Cuppy.

The Dunkin’ Donuts is at 1695 W. Lacey Blvd. in front of Hanford Mall.

A Dunkin’ Donuts franchisee announced in 2015 he planned to bring 17 locations to Fresno and the Central Valley over the next several years.

There has been no confirmation about a Fresno-area restaurant, but sources have said in the past that the company is looking for a location in the area.

