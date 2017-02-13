Mother Mary’s closing Tuesday

In a little bit of heartache on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday will be Mother Mary’s Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria’s last day of business.
The pizza place with the regular comedy shows and the spectacular garlic knots at Willow and Nees in Clovis is closing.
Messages for the owners haven’t been returned yet and we will update this story if they are. In the meantime, the restaurant shared the news in a post on its Facebook page.
The children of Leonard “Len” Ruggiero and others have been running Mother Mary’s since Ruggiero died last summer at age 65.
The post says the staff “have worked diligently to try and save our Dad – Len’s legacy, but our efforts have been unsuccessful in the face of our overhead.”
It goes on to say that efforts to renegotiate the rent or fix the ventilation system haven’t worked out.
They are inviting customers to “liquidate” their inventory of food and drink with $2 beers, $3 wine and $4 cocktails through Tuesday.
“Please come by and raise a glass to my Dad, and say goodbye. We LOVE our customers and we will miss you!” the post says.
The comments on the Facebook post were full of condolences from longtime customers and references to Ruggiero, like the one from Ashlei Frazier that said: “So many memories for our family here. We love you all and miss Len dearly. Thank you for being our family’s favorite place. Nothing can compare to the marinara, calamari and service.”
The closure leaves a hole in the comedy scene as audiences squeezed into the back of the restaurant every Thursday to hear stand-up comedians.
The other Mother Mary’s location at Champlain Drive and Perrin Avenue closed a while ago.
