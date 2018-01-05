After a recent outbreak of E.coli, is it safe to eat romaine lettuce? Experts differ

Epiphany: The tradition of rosca de reyes bread in Mexican culture

Commonly known as "king cakes," these oval shaped cakes takes their name from the biblical three kings or wise men who visited the infant Jesus in Bethlehem on Three Kings Day, Jan. 6. The oval represents a kings’ crown. Mexican and French bakeries around the central San Joaquin Valley sell rosca de los reyes and galette des rois, both known as king cakes. This video was first published Dec. 2014.