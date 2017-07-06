July is National Ice Cream Month. Find out where to celebrate

Not that we need a reason to eat ice cream. But here is a good one: July is National Ice Cream Month and National Ice Cream Day is on July 16. So to help you celebrate properly, here’s a list of places you can go to dip into some cold and creamy goodness.
Let’s start out with some of the newest and trendiest ice cream offerings.
Rolled ice cream is popular right now. And Fresno has two places to check out: Roll Me Some Artisinal Ice Cream and Two Cities Roasters - Rolled Ice Creamery.
Although both companies are working on opening up brick-and-mortar locations, you can find them at events around the Fresno, Clovis area. Check their Facebook pages for more details.
Another shop to check out is Creamistry at 635 W. Herndon Ave. Suite 150 in Clovis. Creamistry flash-freezes ice cream using liquid nitrogen with vapors that billow up like an experiment in some mad scientist’s lab.
G’s Creamery, at Bullard and West avenues, has exotic flavors of ice cream – such as Indian chai – that can be served inside a warm glazed doughnut. G’s also recently opened a second location at Somerville and Perrin in Fresno.
Fans of Häagen-Dazs can visit their shop in Fresno at the River Park shopping center, Blackstone and Nees avenues.
Also fairly new to the area is Cream Fresno at 1760 E. Barstow Ave. The ice cream chain is known for its overstuffed ice cream sandwiches. You can pick the type of cookie and flavor of ice cream you like.
Those who like a little cupcake with their ice cream can visit Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery at 585 W. Nees Ave. Suite 115 in Fresno. The store sells cupcakes, ice cream cones, cups and milkshakes of familiar ice cream flavors along with oddball flavors like Cookie Monster ice cream with blue with chunks of cookie.
Now, if those aren’t enough options, there’s always the tried-and-true chain favorites like Baskin-Robbins, Cold Stone Creamery and Marble Slab Creamery.
And you can’t forget local favorites that specialize in making small-batch ice cream with local ingredients. The locals, include Ampersand Ice Cream, 1940 N. Echo Ave. in Fresno; Jeb’s Swedish Creamery, 382 Sierra St. in Kingsburg; La Reina de Michoacan at 720 E. Belmont Ave. in Fresno and Superior Dairy at 325 N. Douty St. in Hanford for the largest single scoop of ice cream you will ever see.
Several local dairies have also become makers of premium ice cream. Fresno State sells a variety of flavors at the Gibson Farm Market, 5368 N Chestnut Ave., including a customer favorite, Bulldog Tracks, that’s made with vanilla ice cream, marble chocolate fudge swirl and peanut butter cups.
Rosa Brothers Milk Company makes premium ice cream in 15 flavors, from salted caramel to banana. Rosa Brothers is sold widely throughout the Valley including Save Mart Supermarkets.
You can even ice cream on food trucks. Jay’s Specialty Ice Cream has some of the best ice cream on four wheels. Check their Facebook page for their schedule.
You have the list, now go celebrate.
Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob
Comments