It’s back! Hundreds pour through door of Fresno Krispy Kreme

Hundreds of people lined up for glazed and chocolatey satisfaction early Tuesday as the new Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Fresno opened for business.
The bakery at 5692 N. Blackstone Ave., between Bullard and Barstow avenues, opened at 5:30 a.m. At 7:15 a.m., there still were more than 100 people stuffed inside and spilling out the door. About 30 cars were lined up for the drive-through.
The first person in line was to get free dozen glazed doughnuts each week for a year. The next 99 were awared a free dozen doughnuts every month for a year. All 100 got a commemorative T-shirt.
Krispy Kreme has a fanatical following of people who swear that doughnuts made under that “hot now” sign are some of the best they’ve ever tasted.
The Krispy Kreme drive-through will be open 24 hours for the first four weeks. Whether it stays that way will depend on how busy it is.
And that deja vu you feel? It’s real. Fresno had a Krispy Kreme on North Blackstone Avenue in what is now Chick-fil-A.
Its 2001 opening drew a couple hundred people before its 5:30 a.m. opening, and the Fresno City Council proclaimed it “Krispy Kreme Day.”
But that excitement fizzled when the store closed in 2007, along with many other locations around that time, including the Visalia store that closed two years before.
