Serve a Thanksgiving meal without the work with take out from these stores and restaurants

Making an entire Thanksgiving meal can be overwhelming, but there’s no shame in getting a little help from the experts.
And by a little help, I mean having them do it all for you. Many stores and restaurants are selling fully cooked Thanksgiving meals than you can take home and reheat. Some allow you to just buy a side of, say, garlic mashed potatoes.
Most of the take-home meals require several hours thawing and reheating time and some places have deadlines for ordering, so make sure you check out the fine print.
Campagnia
The chef at north Fresno restaurant Campagnia has created Thanksgiving meals that feature a 12-pound turkey for $148, or a 10-pound rib roast for $278. They come with five sides, dinner rolls and a pumpkin pie.
Customers can also buy just the main dish or sides. Order online or call (559) 433-3300. The deadline to order is Sunday, Nov. 20 and supply is limited.
Elbow Room
Elbow Room at Fig Garden Village is selling a take-out feast for eight people again this year. The $129 meal includes a 12- to 14-pound turkey and all the sides, including mashed potatoes and gravy and rolls.
Sides can also be purchased individually. For menu details and to order, call (559) 227-1234. The deadline to order is Sunday..
Save Mart
Save Mart is selling turkey, ham and rib roast meals for $49.99 to $69.99, complete with all the sides (mashed or scalloped potatoes, creamy spinach, green bean casserole, etc.) and pumpkin pie.
The grocery store is also offering a “clean” turkey meal that comes without rolls or pies but has most of the traditional sides.
The meals can be ordered online through Sunday, Nov. 20. After that, customers will need to go into the store to order them at the deli by Tuesday at the latest.
Vons
Vons sells three Thanksgiving meals – a turkey dinner for $49.99, a spiral ham dinner for $49.99 and a prime rib dinner for $69.99. The turkey and ham dinners serve six to eight people and the prime rib dinner serves four to five people.
Customers are encouraged to order in advance by calling 1-888-358-7328 or visit a Vons store. There’s no deadline to order, but supplies are limited so reserve one soon.
The stores also sell party platters that can work as appetizers, such as a fruit and cheese plate.
Boston Market
Boston Market restaurants around the Valley sell Thanksgiving meals, including ones that can be brought home reheated and catering versions that are hot and ready to serve.
Sides include everything from spinach-artichoke dip to sweet potato casserole. There’s too many options to list here, so check out the menus online or call your closest Boston Market.
Marie Callender’s
Marie Callender’s has five different take-home feasts, including a roasted turkey breast for a small family to meals for larger families that include ham, a whole turkey or both. Prices range from $99.99 to a meal serving six to eight people for $149.99.
They include sides and pies, which can also be bought individually.
Details are online, along with an order form at www.mariecallenders.com. Deadlines to order vary by restaurant, so order yours soon to be safe.
Of course, you can also buy just a pie – they have 30 to choose from – at Marie Callender’s. Options include traditional pumpkin, mince with rum sauce, a caramel-pecan pumpkin mousse pie, no-sugar added pies and 6-inch cheesecake.
Mimi’s
Mimi’s Cafe sells an $89.99 take-home supper that includes a whole herb butter-basted turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, cornbread stuffing, cranberry-orange relish, two carrot nut loaves and a brown sugar pumpkin pie.
Customers can also order a “just the sides” option or “brunch at home,” for $42.99. The brunch has six croissants or muffins, fresh fruit and six quiches.
Order online or call the Fresno Mimi’s at (559) 439-2669.
Whole Foods
Whole Foods has more Thanksgiving meal options than you can count, including meals for small families and large, vegans, and meals with organic turkeys, ham and prime rib.
All the options are available by going to Whole Foods website and picking the store you plan to order from. If you need help, call the Fresno Whole Foods store at (559) 241-0300.
Tuesday is the deadline to order a meal.
Sprouts
Sprouts Farmers Market is also selling several full Thanksgiving meals at its stores. They range from a boneless turkey breast meal for two for $29.99 to a boneless rib roast meal for six to eight people for $79.99.
Order online or in a Sprouts store at least 48 hours beforehand.
Honeybaked Ham
Honeybaked Ham sells a lot more than just hams. You can get a meal that serves 13 to 15 people and includes an 8-pound ham, four sides and dessert for $93.
If you have a small family, meals for two people are available too.
Meals and hams can be reserved online and picked up at the company’s store at 1056 W. Shaw Ave. in Fresno. The meals can also be shipped (after they’re flash frozen) via UPS, with shipping costing up to $19.95. Reservations and mail orders can also be made by calling 1 (800) 854-5995.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
