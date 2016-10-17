Fans are lining up for Dave & Buster’s grand opening today

The combination of arcade games, restaurant and bar opens to the public after a 10:30 a.m. grand opening ceremony.
People were in line early this morning to try it out.
Jill Bernstein came from Sunnyvale dressed as Cinderella – with face glitter and a tiara – to be here for the opening. She traveled for six hours – via train and a bus in her wheelchair – to get to here.
Why? Because it’s fun.
“I just love Dave & Buster’s, period,” she says. “I just thought it would be perfect. I decided it would be fun.”
Dave & Buster’s is at 212 E. River Park Circle, at the southeast corner of Friant Road and Highway 41.
Many Fresnans have been waiting for years for Dave & Buster’s to come to town and the opening is one of the most highly anticipated in years.
But it’s not clear yet how many people will show up for the opening. Dave & Buster’s is not giving away any freebies or prizes like grocery store and national chain store openings that draw hundreds of people.
The Bee will be at the opening, so check back here for more coverage.
The City of Fresno on Friday warned drivers that the Friant Road exit on Highway 41 is already congested and will likely be even more busy Monday morning. Construction for the Bus Rapid Transit project is also happening in the area.
The city warned of possible backups onto Highway 41 at Friant and suggested drivers not going to Dave & Buster’s consider taking the Herndon exit instead.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
Comments