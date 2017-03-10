Sports
March 10, 2017 9:46 AM
Pet Pix for Saturday, March 11
Walter White after his romp in the park.
Lori Miller
Special to The Bee
Doggy Paradise, “Chespita.”
Edward Hernandez
Special to The Bee
My little baby Rummel.
Gretta Christa
Special to The Bee
Send photos to
pets@fresnobee.com
.
