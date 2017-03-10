Pet Pix for Saturday, March 11

2:22 Over 4,500 kids descend on Fresno State for Annual Peach Blossom Festival Pause

1:14 Fresno police investigate fatal shooting of 17-year-old boy

1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent

0:37 Chief Jerry Dyer on targeting of Fresno police officer

1:37 Meet Strangely, one of the unique traveling performers at Fresno's Rogue Festival

2:33 Memorial girls, boys advance to NorCal Regional basketball semifinals

2:12 Fresno State basketball ready to repeat at Mountain West Tournament

1:31 CalPERS member says former CHP officer can apply for disability

1:22 Ex-CHP assistant chief, accused in son's rape case, makes case for disability pension