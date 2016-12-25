Celebrate 75 years of ‘White Christmas’

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music and other items, and provides information about library programs.
All Fresno County Public Libraries will be closed for Christmas on Sunday-Monday, will close early at noon on Dec. 31 and be closed on Jan. 1.
Top 5 Most Requested Books
▪ “Cross the Line,” by James Patterson
▪ “Night School: A Jack Reacher Novel,” by Lee Child
▪ “The Whistler: A Novel,” by John Grisham
▪ “Turbo Twenty-Three,” by Janet Evanovich
▪ “Commonwealth: A Novel,” by Ann Patchett
New Arrivals
▪ “Still Waters,” by Heather Graham and Karen Harper. Two full-length, Florida-based mysteries under a single set of covers: one revolves around a skull found on the beach, the other concerns a woman who suddenly disappears during a scuba dive.
▪ “Ziggy Marley and Family Cookbook: Delicious Meals Made with Whole, Organic Ingredients From the Marley Kitchen,” by Ziggy Marley. The famous reggae star shows how to make healthy, Jamaican-inspired fish and vegetarian dishes.
▪ “Long Way Gone,” by Charles Martin. Cooper O’Connor hoped to make it big in the country-western music scene and went nowhere. Decades later, he’s wondering if he can straighten out his life and find the success that’s eluded him for so long.
75 Years of “White Christmas”
▪ “White Christmas,” by Irving Berlin, illustrated by Michael Hague. Winter wonderland pictures of Santa Claus, reindeer, elves and snow sprites accompany this immortal song’s lyrics. Includes sheet music for fireside sing-alongs.
▪ “White Christmas (DVD),” directed by Michael Curtiz. A song and dance team fills a Vermont inn with holiday cheer in this 1954 classic film. Stars Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, Vera-Ellen, and Dean Jagger.
▪ “Irving Berlin: An American Song (DVD),” produced and written by Michael Epstein. This installment of the A&E “Biography” series details the life and times of this beloved American composer – who couldn’t read or write a note of music.
Events
▪ Video Games at Mosqueda: Come play video games throughout the holiday week: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday at the Mosqueda Branch Library. Details: 559-600-4072.
▪ Teen Anime Club: View all sorts of anime with us. Each week we look at something new, and maybe revisit a favorite anime or two. 4-5 p.m. Wednesday at the Gillis Branch Library. Details: 559-225-0140.
▪ Movies at Caruthers: Christmas-theme movies for the whole family will be shown this week. 2-4:15 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Caruthers Branch Library. Details: 559-864-8766.
This is a weekly column written by the Fresno County Public Library staff. Events are usually free. Visit fresnolibrary.org, or call 559-600-6227 for details.
