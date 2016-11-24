$19.99 boots a big draw for early shoppers

At least 500 people lined up outside the north entrance of Fashion Fair JCPenney store for the retailer’s 3 p.m. Thanksgiving day opening. A similar line was waiting at the other side of the store.
At 3 p.m., JCPenney had one of the earliest opening times on Thanksgiving day. The first shoppers got here at 9:30 a.m. in hopes of getting one of the $500 off coupons the store is giving out or scoring a pair of boots for $19.99.
Pat Walker of Auberry held a stack of four large shoeboxes and a purse in line at JCPenney. The red shoe boxes held the $19.99 boots and were the center of a lot of action at the store.
The shoes were all for his 17-year-old daughter. It was the second time Walker and his wife had come out for Black Friday sales.
Shoppers really do save a lot of money, he said.
“I never thought I’d be coming out and doing black Friday sales but it’s worth it,” he said.
Meanwhile 14-year-old Jesiah Hood of Fresno drew stares as he carried a giant polar bear almost as big as him to the cash register. The $30 bear was a gift for his mom.
Comments