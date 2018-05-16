Snoop Dogg aside, here are the 10 acts you won't want to miss at Grizzly Fest

Snoop Dogg got the lion's share of the press in advance of this year's Grizzly Fest, which happens Friday and Saturday at Woodward Park.

That makes sense, given the 46-year-old is a hip-hop icon and pop culture celebrity who is wildly charismatic and thus loved by fans (and also somewhat controversial around these parts).

But Snoop is just one of more than two dozen acts performing over the two days and not the only name fans were excited to see on the lineup. The full schedule for both days can be found online, but here are 10 non-Snoop performance you won't want to miss.

Friday

Nas (9 p.m. Yosemite Stage): Nas is East Coast hip-hop royalty, listed as one of the greatest of all time by sources like CNN. It's a surprise we haven't seen Nas at Grizzly Fest before, given his connection to Fresno.

Foster the People (10:20 p.m. Yosemite Stage): The band will play "Pumped Up Kicks" and it will be one of the craziest moments of the entire festival, guaranteed.

Chicano Batman (5:50 p.m. Yosemite Stage): These guys are veterans of the festival circuit, having played Coachella (in 2015 and 2017), Bonnaroo and Sasquatch!, among others. NPR says the Los Angeles rock quartet has "a sound that perfectly captures dark lounges, quinceañera dances, car shows and backyard parties."

Night Riots (6:40 p.m. Sequoia stage): Synth-driven alt-rock outfit with semi-local roots. Those with good memories will remember the San Luis Obispo band when it played under the name PK.

Zee Will (5:10 p.m. Sequoia stage): Your local pick for the day. The rapper is representing Fresno's Love City movement.

Saturday

Phantogram (9 p.m. Yosemite Stage): The electronic rock duo gets the sign-off from festival organizer Aren Hekimian. It's the band he's most excited to have at Grizzly Fest.

Action Bronson (8:10 p.m. Sequoia stage): Hispter foodie-turned-rapper, Bronson hosts the travel eating show "F*ck that's Delicious." Someone get this man some tacos.

Washed Out (5:50 p.m. Yosemite Stage): The pick of the festival for those with their ears on the underground scene.

Fashawn (6:40 p.m. Sequoia stage): There's a reason that the Fresno rapper has played the festival every year. Simply put: There would be no Grizzly Fest without Fashawn.

Strange Vine (4:40 p.m. Yosemite Stage): This blues rock duo has long been a staple of the local scene. They recently previewed a new track on New Rock 104, which means we could hear some new music at the festival.

Grizzly Fest

2 p.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday

Woodward Park

$75-$130

855-771-3667, www.grizzlyfestival.com

Meanwhile …

Six other noteworthy events happening this week: