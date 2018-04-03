Sheriff's office warns about scam targeting doctors

The Kings County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a scam that seems to be targeting local doctors.
Several doctors in the county notified the sheriff's office on Tuesday about a call they received.
The caller said a "Chief Putnam" from the sheriff's office wished to speak with the doctors about a medical administrative issue. The number given for a call back was 554-2369 extension 4, the sheriff's office said.
A warning was issued by the sheriff's office not to give out any personal information over the phone. Do not answer any calls from the above number, and instead contact Detective Jessica Machado at 559-852-2818, the sheriff's office said.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
