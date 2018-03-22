Help find suspects in Fresno food market murder

SHARE COPY LINK Fresno police are asking for help finding suspects in a November 2016 murder. The slaying happened at Family Express Food and Liquor at Fresno and C streets. Video evidence was released. Jim Guy The Fresno Bee

Fresno police are asking for help finding suspects in a November 2016 murder. The slaying happened at Family Express Food and Liquor at Fresno and C streets. Video evidence was released. Jim Guy The Fresno Bee