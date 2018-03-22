Fresno police are asking for help finding suspects in a November 2016 murder. The slaying happened at Family Express Food and Liquor at Fresno and C streets. Video evidence was released. Jim Guy The Fresno Bee
Fresno police are asking for help finding suspects in a November 2016 murder. The slaying happened at Family Express Food and Liquor at Fresno and C streets. Video evidence was released. Jim Guy The Fresno Bee

Latest News

Help find suspects in Fresno food market murder

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

March 22, 2018 01:52 PM

Fresno police are asking for help finding the suspects in a murder that took place late in 2016 and Thursday released a video of the pair.

The slaying took place at the Family Express Food and Liquor at Fresno and C streets just after midnight on Nov. 25. Police say the suspects were in the market just before the fatal shooting, on Nov. 24 at 11:56 p.m.

The victim, Cesar Duarte, was in the parking lot of the store less than a minute after midnight when a shot was fired from a passing car. Police believe one of the men in the video fired the round.

Both suspects are described as about 5-feet, 3-inches tall.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone who knows the men is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

  Comments  