Help find suspects in Fresno food market murder

Fresno police are asking for help finding the suspects in a murder that took place late in 2016 and Thursday released a video of the pair.
The slaying took place at the Family Express Food and Liquor at Fresno and C streets just after midnight on Nov. 25. Police say the suspects were in the market just before the fatal shooting, on Nov. 24 at 11:56 p.m.
The victim, Cesar Duarte, was in the parking lot of the store less than a minute after midnight when a shot was fired from a passing car. Police believe one of the men in the video fired the round.
Both suspects are described as about 5-feet, 3-inches tall.
Anyone who knows the men is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
