CHP officer struck by car on Highway 99 near Earlimart

A California Highway Patrol officer was injured Tuesday evening when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 99.
The details are preliminary, but according to the CHP online traffic log, a semi truck caught fire while driving down Highway 99 at the Avenue 56 off-ramp near Earlimart at around 6:11 p.m. Tuesday. Tulare County Fire responded to the fire.
A car accident between a blue Toyota Tundra and a white Audi happened at the location of the truck fire at 6:52 p.m.. When the officer was either stepping back into or out of his vehicle, a fourth vehicle at the scene allegedly hit the officer, California Highway Patrol Visalia told The Bee.
The officer was "awake" and "coherent" minutes after the collision, the log reported. But, California Highway Patrol said the officer's injuries are moderate to major and he is currently at a local hospital.
The on-ramp for Avenue 56 has been closed and a detour has been set up at Avenue 48.
This story will be updated.
