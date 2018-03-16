Man surrenders in beating of Madera street vendor

A Madera man surrendered to police Friday after police circulated a video of a brutal beating of a street vendor on Saturday, March 10.
Sgt. Matthew McCombs said Ivan Ruiz came to police headquarters to turn himself in after an officer was able to identify him as the assailant after watching the video taken near a market in the 700 block of South C Street.
The street merchant was selling snacks near the market when a man identified as Ruiz approached and appeared ready to buy food when he walked away to speak with a woman nearby.
McCombs said it appears that the woman and Ruiz had a child together. After speaking with the woman, Ruiz returned to the vendor and began punching and kicking him in the head.
"No words were spoken," said McCombs.
An officer who viewed the video remembered Ruiz from a traffic stop, and police contacted a woman also involved in the stop, said McCombs. The woman in turn reached out to Ruiz, who gave himself up.
