New Fresno spelling bee champ had a good coach: Ananya Vinay

Shiv Mehrotra-Varma, the 11-year-old winner of this year's Fresno County Scripps Spelling Bee, had a good coach in his next-door neighbor: Ananya Vinay, the 2017 national champion of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Vinay, 13, was cheering on Mehrotra-Varma's win at Fresno State on Wednesday afternoon.
Mehrota-Varma of Fugman Elementary School will advance to the national Scripps competition May 27 in Maryland, along with earning a spot to compete in the separate California State Spelling Bee May 12 in Stockton.
Spelling bee rules don't allow Ananya to compete in another national Scripps competition, but she will also advance to the state competition as a winner of Wednesday's junior high competition (grades 7-8). Dalia Sheikh of Kastner Intermediate, who placed second behind her, will also advance to state, as will fifth grader Kevin Narang of Sanger Academy Charter School, who placed second in the elementary school contest (grades 4-6).
The national and state competitions are not connected.
There were 83 children who competed in the county spelling bee. Participating districts were allowed to send two students in each division to the Fresno County competition. The final round of the all-day county competition began late Wednesday afternoon with the competition's four top spellers.
Sponsors of the county competition were The Fresno Bee, the Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, Foundation @ FCOE, Fresno State, Chevron, Educational Employees Credit Union and Educational Resource Consultants.
