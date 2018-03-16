People’s Choice picks for Fresno’s top arts, entertainment places

Art Gallery
Arte Américas
1630 Van Ness Ave.
(559) 266-2623
arteamericas.org
Arte Américas is more than an art gallery. Its mission is simple, but large in scope: to make Central California a flourishing place for Latino arts. A quick look shows Arte Américas, with
more than 25 years under its belt, is well on its way to reaching that goal.
Arte Américas is the Central Valley’s largest nonprofit Latino cultural center. It has more than 10,000 square feet of gallery, performance, meeting and classroom space and is recognized as one of the key stakeholders working to redefine downtown Fresno.
Each year, Arte Américas hosts Friday night concerts from May to September from La Plazita at the corner of Van Ness and Calaveras avenues. But the fun doesn’t just happen in summertime.
In late January, Arte Américas hosted a gallery preview of its exhibit, “Kindred.” The preview featured wine tasting and also a dance party to celebrate the opening of an exhibit of narrative-rich works created by artists from throughout California. Each, no matter where they’re from, are deeply connected to the Arte Américas.
2. M Street Arts Complex
1419 M St.
(559) 438-8200
mstreetarts.com
3. Fig Tree Gallery
644 Van Ness Ave.
(559) 485-0460
figtreegallery.us
Central Coast Destination
1
Pismo Beach
classiccalifornia.com
Pismo Beach. Just those two words make a lot of Central Valley residents want to hop in the car and start to drive. There’s a beach out there. And, because Pismo’s miles of sandy beaches and unending entertainment options include some of the best restaurants, clam chowder and scenery the state has to offer, there’s really no need to ask us twice.
Our first stop will be the Monarch Butterfly Grove. Or Dinosaur Caves Park. Or Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area. Or the downtown area itself. Pismo Beach boasts a 60-acre regional beach, pier and promenade. Public restrooms, sand showers, volleyball courts, children’s play equipment, benches, drinking fountains and many ocean recreation opportunities are available. A parking lot is located adjacent to the Pier and at the end of Addie Street. Pismo Creek can be observed with a variety of bird life by walking down Addie Street where the creek merges into the ocean.
The pier itself is getting a facelift of sorts. The rehabilitation began March 15, 2017. This project involves the temporary relocation of the bait shack and the information kiosk onto the promenade area, while a contractor performs the necessary structural rehabilitation work. Additional improvements include a new electrical system, water line for fire protection, upgraded lighting, benches, tables and other public amenities. There will be areas for public art and information boards for learning spaces describing the history of the Pier, the surrounding area, and the marine environment. Upon completion, the Pismo Pier will have the look and feel of “Classic California” with a traditional wooden decking and outdoor recreational space.
As a public safety precaution, public access to the pier will be closed intermittently during the reconstruction process.
Construction will proceed in a series of phase. The first phase of the project will require a hard closure of the entire Pier at the promenade entrance. The second phase will be a “soft closure” during the Monday through Friday construction work week and then open a limited portion on the weekends, when possible. Phase three will include opening a portion of the first diamond. The final phase will allow for the opening of additional portions of the pier as work is complete and when it is safe to do so.
The project should be completed by Spring 2019.
2. Cambria
visitcambriaca.com
3. Morro Bay
morrobay.org
Golf Course
1
Copper River Country Club
2140 E. Clubhouse Drive
(559) 434-5200
copperrivercountryclub.com
From the moment you turn down the palm tree-lined drive and see the stunning Early California-inspired clubhouse, you are surrounded the tranquility the only Copper River Country Club can offer. Nestled against the base of the Sierra Nevada mountain range on the north end of Fresno, the country club is within easy driving distance of the city, but far enough away from everyday to offer visitors a chance to slow down, relax and take in its natural beauty.
The Copper River Country Club’s main attraction is, obviously, golf. An 18-hole, par 72 championship golf course was designed by renowned golf course architect David W. Pfaff.
But, if you think that’s all Copper River Country Club has to offer, you would be mistaken.
An award-winning tennis facility includes a member lounge, 15 lighted tennis courts and 2 clay courts. A fitness center provides members with a complete gym experience including Life Fitness, Cybex, and Schwinn Carbon Blue equipment, along with group exercise classes from HIIT to Cardio Jam. The Club’s aerobic studio features a suspended wood floor and state-of-the-art sound system.
The Swim Pavilion includes a 25-meter outdoor swimming pool with lap lanes, which is heated throughout the fall and winter, a toddler pool, and a spa.
The Copper River Country Club’s Kid’s Centre gives members’ children a safe and fun place to play and relax while their parents play golf, tennis, use the Fitness Centre or enjoy lunch or dinner in the Restaurant.
The Restaurant at Copper River presents a new menu every week. Lead by Head Chef Adam Meier, a California Culinary Academy (a La Cordon Blue school) graduate, the catering team also creates wonderful banquets and catering for private events at Copper River Country Club. The Restaurant at Copper River is open to the public.
The Copper River Country Club’s Alicante Park and Vineyards, along with The Terrace, are some of the most popular outdoor wedding venues in Fresno.
2. Fort Washington Golf and Country Club
10272 N. Millbrook Ave.
(559) 434-1702
fortwashingtoncc.org
3. Eagle Springs Golf and Country Club
21722 Fairway Oaks Lane, Friant
(559) 325-8900
eaglespringsgcc.com
Local Casino
1
Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold
(866) 794-6946
chukchansigold.com
With an incredible 56,000-square-foot gaming floor, nearly 1,800 slot machines, and 36 table games, Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino is the most exciting gaming destination in California. Join gaming enthusiasts who travel from miles around to play the only casino located on Yosemite’s doorstep. With many jackpot winners a day and countless promotions, Chukchansi is the People’s Choice winner for Best Local Casino.
There are exciting slot tournaments to join throughout the month. Chukchansi has the ideal combination of popular progressives to single and multi-line video poker, a variety of favorite reel and video reel slots such as The Simpsons, King Kong, Dancing Drums and My Cousin Vinny. Chukchansi offers many themed progressive slots, to include the nationally famous “Wheel of Fortune” and “Wizard of Oz” and other favorites such as “88 Fortunes,” “Fa$t Ca$h,” “The Walking Dead II,” “World of Wonka” and many others.
With 36 tables, Chukchansi’s games lead the state in thrills per minute. Gamers gather at Chukchansi because it offers the airy, open atmosphere of the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range and the gaming flavor of Las Vegas. With a wide variety of Vegas-style table games, there’s something for everyone’s taste: Spanish 21, Black Jack, Mississippi Stud, Asian Pit, Crazy 4 Poker, Ultimate Texas Hold’em, Mini/Midi Baccarat and more.
The Chukchansi Rewards Club is more powerful than ever. Use a Rewards Card and earn points while you play. Guests can spend points for eCASH, food, hotel, spa services. Every 200 points earned equals $1, compared to 400 points per dollar at other local casinos.
Chukchansi also offers top-name entertainment, luxury spa services and delicious food.
2. Table Mountain Casino
8184 Table Mountain Road, Friant
(559) 822-7777
tmcasino.com
3. Tachi Palace
17225 Jersey Ave., Lemoore
(866) 4PALACE
tachipalace.com
Museum
1
Fresno Art Museum
2233 N. First St.
(559) 441-4221
fresnoartmuseum.org
Since the late 1940s, the Fresno area’s art enthusiasts have had a place to call home. It was then that a group of local artists formed the Fresno Art League to provide a place to exhibit and critique each other’s work. In 1973, the Arts Center, housed at Radio Park in Central Fresno, was granted accreditation by the American Association of Museums. In 1985, it changed its name to the Fresno Arts Center and Museum. In 1988, the name changed again, to the Fresno Art Museum.
No matter what you call it, Fresno’s longstanding art museum welcomes, inspires and educates a diverse regional audience through exhibitions, programs and meaningful interactions with artists and the creative process.
The Fresno Art Museum’s permanent collection of more than 3,600 works protects and preserves the modern and contemporary artworks — painting, sculpture, prints, photographs and other media — from the 20th and 21st centuries, Pre-Columbian works from Mesoamerica and the Andes, and modern and folk art of Mexican origin. The permanent collection includes works by Ansel Adams, Ruth Asawa, Salvador Dali, Maynard Dixon, Patty Handley, August Madrigal, Robin Gay McCline, Robert Ogata, Pablo Picasso, Rolland Pickford, Clement Renzi, Diego Rivera, Norman Rockwell, Varaz Samuelian, Anne Schied, Andy Warhol and Nancy Youdelman, among others.
While the Museum is best known for showing modern and contemporary art, exhibitions that reflect the visual arts traditions of the ethnic groups that contribute to the rich diversity of the San Joaquin Valley have also been part of the exhibition schedule from the early years. Cultural and issue-related exhibitions in a variety of media have been given prominence in recent years, as have solo exhibitions for local artists of merit, curated in-house by Museum staff.
At the museum through June 10 is David Tomb: Rockfowl and Other Wonders. This exhibition from Bay Area artist David Tomb features his life-long interest in birds. The images are created in huge scale and are collage and mixed media works on paper installations. Tomb says of his work, “Making artwork of birds is a way to connect and personalize my experience of seeing birds. The ultimate goal is to have people think: That animal is incredible... we need to save them!”
The curator of this exhibit is Michele Ellis Pracy, FAM executive director and chief curator.
Also, watch for Marcos Dorado: Immigrant Me. This exhibition features Fresno-based artist Marcos Dorado and includes 20 to 25 recent portraits of immigrants with short biographies for each.
2. Forestiere Underground Gardens
5021 W. Shaw Ave.
(559) 271-0734
undergroundgardens.com
3. The Discovery Center
1944 N. Winery Ave.
(559) 251-5533
thediscoverycenter.net
Nightclub
1
Fulton 55
875 Divisadero St.
(559) 412-7400
fulton55.com
Fulton 55 General Manager Tony Martin follows a simple philosophy in booking acts for the nightclub. “A variety of genres is the key,” he says.
Artists at three recent Fulton 55 shows illustrate the point. Elis Paprika, an independent singer-songwriter from Guadalajara, Mexico is active in Mexico’s rock scene. Junkyard, a teaming of two punk rock veterans, is “a band with a sound like Godzilla in a foul mood tanked up on cheap wine,” according to the club’s website. Another show featured “hip hop royalty” Money-B and Young Hump of Digital Underground.
Martin explains Fulton 55’s popularity: “We’d like to think we offer world-class entertainment at affordable prices in a clean, safe environment.” The nightclub also handles special events, such as private parties, corporate events, holiday celebrations and more. “Our two story building can accommodate a large crowd and we have two fully stocked bars to serve guests,” the website says.
2. The Standard Restaurant and Lounge
9455 Fort Washington Road
(559) 434-3638
standardfresno.com
3. Strummer’s
833 E. Fern Ave.
(559) 485-5356
strummersclub.com
Performing Arts Venue/Theater
1
The Tower Theatre for the Performing Arts
815 E. Olive Ave.
(559) 485-9050
towertheatrefresno.com
The historic Tower Theatre opened in 1939 as a 20th Century Fox Movie House. Since that time, countless performers have graced its stage. And now, in its 79th year, Fresno Bee readers have recognized it as the People's Choice winner for Best Performing Arts Venue/Theater.
The Tower Theatre is, simply, an icon.
"When you get a Fresno map, we're on the cover," says Janna Christensen, Tower Theatre Marketing and Communications manager. "It is a beautiful building and it is really special. We get stories of a lot of firsts here -- people who came here to see movies for a quarter, people who had their first kiss here or got engaged here. There are so many sentimental stories. We now are in the fourth generation of people who are attending events in the Tower."
The dramatic architecture, art-deco design and its 80-foot tall neon tower give the theater a presence that's undeniable, but what's going on inside the theater is worthy of note. Christensen says the mission of the theatre is to keep performing arts relevant.
"We tap into all different types of genres of performing arts," Christensen says.
A line up of upcoming shows demonstrates that. March 24, Pro-Boxing Fight Night. March 30, a tribute to Roy Orbison. March 31, the Bobby Bones Red Hoodie Comedy Tour. Later this spring, the Theatre will host singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot and smooth-jazz and R&B pianist Brian Culbertson.
"We are in our 79th year and we are proud of that fact. And we are proud of the fact the community has supported us all these years," Christensen says.
The Tower Theatre for the Performing Arts is also available for private parties. Christensen says the theatre has been used for corporate events, weddings and graduation parties.
"The marquee makes it really fun. You can announce to Fresno what you're celebrating. Some people propose that way, too."
2. Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater
1226 N. Wishon Ave.
(559) 266-9494
rogerrockas.com
3. Saroyan Theatre
730 M St.
(559) 445-8100
fresnoconventioncenter.com/saroyan-theatre
Sports Bar
1
Dog House Grill
2789 E. Shaw Ave.
(559) 294-9920
firestonegrill.com/dog-house-grill
Dog House Grill has hit on a winning combination in becoming a go-to place for sports fans.
It starts with TVs – lots of big ones. The restaurant/bar features 10 70-inch TVs and four 120-inch projector screens that help guests catch every detail of every big game. Then comes the Bulldog factor – Dog House Grill’s association and relationship with Fresno State athletics. It’s where the faithful flock to watch the Bulldogs on the big screen. And when home games rock Bulldog Stadium or the Save Mart Center, it’s a popular stop before and after the action on the field or court.
Guests find a nice selection of beers. The menu lists 805, Union Jack, DBA, Luponic Distortion, Modelo, Blue Moon and Guinness. “Decisions on brands are based off of volume and consumption of our guests,” says General Manager Matt Billingsley. The brands’ popularity varies with the time of year. Guests favor lighter beers during the summer and IPAs and stouts in winter.
Dog House Grill also is well-known for its food, and the famous tri-tip sandwich is a crowd favorite. Two of several burger choices are the Monster Burger (double patties with cheddar and jack cheese) and the spicy Hal-a-Peño Burger (featuring bacon, jalepeños and jack cheese). For sheer fun, there’s The Pig Sandwich – shredded pork with barbecue sauce on a French roll. A variety of salads and sides (fries, onion rings, etc.) also are available.
If anyone needs confirmation about the draw of Dog House Grill, check out its parking lot. It’s often packed, but a great atmosphere awaits inside.
2. Mad Duck Craft Brewing Co.
3085 E. Campus Pointe Drive
(559) 325-3825
765 W. Herndon Ave., Suite 200, Clovis
(559) 298-3825
madduckcraft.com
3. Sequoia Brewing Company
Multiple locations
sequoiabrewing.com
Water Park
1
Island Waterpark
6099 W. Barstow Ave.
(559) 277-6800
islandwaterpark.com
The Island Waterpark will celebrate its 20th anniversary this summer with special events, new attractions and another milestone worthy of a big splash: visitor No. 3 million to the park. Sometime this summer, that visitor will walk through the turnstiles and receive a prize package.
The Island is scheduled to open May 26.
The 20th anniversary Birthday Bash is scheduled for July 20 and will feature fireworks, live entertainment, food and drink specials, and discount pricing. And speaking of fireworks, the Island plans to add four Saturday nights of fireworks this summer. “Our guests have been begging us for more fireworks,” General Manager Bob Martin says.
Guests have even more to anticipate at the park in 2018. All Friday nights in July will have have extended hours featuring rides under the lights until 10 p.m. Furthermore, the park will debut its new Waikiki Willies Lounge for parents. It will have shaded patio seating with ceiling fans, flat screen TVs showing sporting events, waiter service and a menu complete with pupu (appetizers).
In addition, the Island is adding a state-of-the-art sound system with an in-the-park radio station called Splash Radio. And that’s not all: the park is adding 20 more cabanas (some luxury), additional cabana servers and an expanded food menu. The Beachfront Bungalow will feature premium furniture, ceiling fans, a flat-screen TV with Dish TV, and power and ports for phones and devices.
When it comes to rides and attractions, the 42-acre Island is loaded with options. Families with small children enjoy the park’s most recent addition, ’Ohana Bay, a million-dollar play structure. Families also love the Tsunami raft ride, Martin says. It’s the tallest tower visible from Highway 99.
Teens enjoy the park’s Nature’s Furies and Hawaiian Adventures tube and body slides. And everyone has a good time on the Waimea Lazy River – ideal for relaxation while floating and listening to music.
The park usually closes on Labor Day but plans to add an extra weekend to the 2018 season. The final weekend is scheduled for Sept. 8 and 9.
2. Wild Water Adventures
11413 E. Shaw Ave., Clovis
(559) 299-9453
wildwater.net
3. Blackbeard’s Family Entertainment Center
4055 N. Chestnut Diagonal
(559) 292-9000
blackbeardsfresno.com
Winery
1
Fresno State Winery
2360 E. Barstow Ave.
(559) 278-4867
fresnostatewines.com
2. Engelmann Cellars
3275 N. Rolinda Ave.
(559) 274-9463
engelmanncellars.com
3. Moravia Wines
3620 N. Bishop Ave.
(559) 843-2140
moraviawines.com
Comments