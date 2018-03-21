The Gang's Back … again. Fresno's original funk/soul group reunites for FresYes Fest.

SHARE COPY LINK In the early '80s, Fresno funk/soul band Gang's Back had a record deal, two songs on the Billboard charts and was touring the world. The band is back to headline this year's FresYes Fest at Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company. FresYes Fest

