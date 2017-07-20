Who’s on tap at the Big Fresno Fair now? Four more acts added to the concert lineup

The Big Fresno Fair continues to finalize this year’s concert series with the addition of a ’90s rock group, an R&B powerhouse duo and a hip-hop icon.
The Goo Goo Dolls will perform at the Paul Paul Theater, Oct. 9. Led by singer John Rzeznik, the Goo Goo Dolls were extremely popular in the 1990s with a string of radio hits including “Name,” “Slide,” “Black Balloon,” ”Broadway,” “Here Is Gone,” “Stay With You” and “Let Love In” and “Iris,” which was featured on the soundtrack for the 1998 film “City Of Angels.” Tickets are $43-$48.
The following night, Oct. 10, it’s rap icon-turned actor, Ice Cube. O'Shea Jackson became Ice Cube as a member of pioneering gangster rap group N.W.A. (along with Dr. Dre, Eazy-E, MC Ren, and DJ Yella). Cube went on to a solo career and starring rolls in movies like “Friday” and “Barbershop.” Tickets are $35-$45.
a snippet of the brilliant @ashanti singing Helpless, the Hamilton song she and Ja Rule inspired. https://t.co/asdSptVXqg #HamiltonMixtape pic.twitter.com/iqOJfAPeVq— Ashley Lee (@cashleelee) December 1, 2016
Hip-hop and R&B duo Ja Rule and Ashanti perform Oct. 14, for the fair’s second weekend. The pair have long performed together, on songs “Always On Time,” “Mesmerize.” They also inspired a song for “Hamilton.” So, there’s that. At the fair, they will perform together while playing some of their own songs as well. Tickets are $17-$25.
Already, the fair has filled most of its 12-day lineup and announced dates for the Kingdom Come christian music festival, Beach Boy Brian Wilson (playing as a solo act), comedian (and fair favorite) Gabriel Iglesias, country singers Chris Young and Granger Smith and Chicago. Typically the fair hosts two Saturday afternoon pop show for the pre-teen set and brings in two big name Latin acts for the Sundays. So, we can expect more updates, soon.
Tickets for all shows are on sale Aug. 1-Aug. 13. for members of the Big Fair Fan Club. The general public can buy tickets starting Aug. 14.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
