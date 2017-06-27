Christian music festival added to The Big Fresno Fair

Following the usual trajectory of The Big Fresno Fair’s concert lineup, one could assume at least one big-name Christian music act would be playing.
Last year, it was Mercy Me.
This year, fair goers get a full-on Christian Music festival.
The so-called Kingdom Come concert, happens Oct. 5 and is night of music and ministry with Jeremy Camp, Big Daddy Weave, We Are Messengers and Micah Tyler. Tickets for the concert are $15-$95 and available online only. Members of the fair’s fan club can but tickets starting 10 a.m. Thursday with sale to the general public starting 10 a.m. Friday.
Fair admission is included in ticket price.
“We are thrilled to have partnered with Transparent Productions to bring this great line-up to our concert series for our Christian music fans!” says fair CEO John Alkire.
“This will be a great night of musical entertainment and worship for families to come out and enjoy.”
The night will be headlined by Camp, who should be well known to local audiences. The “Christ in Me” singer performed on the popular The Rock & Worship Roadshow in 2016. That concert is one of two major Christian festivals that travels through town each year and part of a growing number of Christian concerts hosted in the area. Singer Kari Jobe played a sold-out concert at People’s Church in March. Chris Tomlin brought his Worship Night in America tour to the Save Mart Center in April.
And just last week, the arena announced an Oct. 26 date for the Positive Hits tour, which features Skillet, Britt Nicole, Colton Dixon, Tauren Wells and GAWVI.
The festival adds to the already announced lineup for the year, which includes Beach Boy Brian Wilson (playing as a solo act), comedian (and fair favorite) Gabriel Iglesias, country singers Chris Young and Granger Smith and Chicago. Tickets for those shows are on sale Aug. 1-Aug. 13. for members of the Big Fair Fan Club. The general public can buy tickets starting Aug. 14.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
